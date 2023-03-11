South African spinner Maharaj faces lengthy lay-off after freak injury

Keshav Maharaj was taken off on a stretcher after hurting himself while celebrating a West Indies wicket

Johannesburg (AFP) – South African left-arm spin bowler Keshav Maharaj faces a lengthy period out after suffering a freak injury during South Africa's 284-run win over the West Indies in the second Test in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Cricket South Africa announced that Maharaj "has a complete rupture of his left Achilles tendon" and will see a surgeon on Monday.

Maharaj, 33, went down in obvious pain after he jumped to celebrate the wicket of Kyle Mayers shortly before lunch on the fourth day. He had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

Maharaj has been South Africa's leading Test spin bowler since making his debut in 2016 but has more recently become a regular in the one-day international team.

South Africa have no Test matches scheduled until December but his injury will mean that he misses the one-day series against the West Indies which starts in East London on Thursday – and could put him in doubt for the World Cup in India in October.

Maharaj bowled only 2.5 overs before his injury but took two wickets for four runs to hasten a West Indian collapse to 106 all out.

© 2023 AFP