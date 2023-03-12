Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history

Garnet Hathaway scored the winning goal as the Boston Bruins beat Detroit 3-2 to become the fastest NHL team to reach 50 wins in a season

New York (AFP) – The Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach the 50-win mark in a season by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday.

Garnet Hathaway broke a 2-2 deadlock with 6:06 remaining in the third period, knocking in a backhand off a rebound of an A.J. Greer shot for his first tally since being obtained in a trade with Washington earlier this month.

Patrice Bergeron and Hampus Lindholm also scored for the Bruins, who rallied from 2-0 down for the triumph, while goaltender Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for Boston, which improved to 50-9 with five overtime losses.

By reaching 50 wins in only 64 contests, the Bruins broke the former NHL standard for 50 wins, set in 66 games by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

"It has been fun. It's a great team," Bergeron said of the run to 50 wins. "Great team chemistry as well."

The Red Wings fell to 29-27 with nine overtime losses with a seventh defeat in eight games.

Boston could challenge the top season in NHL history, the 60-8 with 12 drawn record for 132 points posted by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

