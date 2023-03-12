NYC end Miami's winning start, St. Louis win again

Inter Miami's Swedish defender Christopher McVey's own goal condemned his team to a 1-0 loss to New York City in MLS on Saturday

Miami (AFP) – Inter Miami's winning start to the Major League Soccer season ended with a 1-0 loss to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday while new club St. Louis City made it three wins out of three.

Phil Neville's Miami had won their opening two games of the season, both at home, but the former Manchester United player's hope that his side could avenge last season's playoff loss to New York was undone by a 36th minute own goal from defender Christopher McVey.

The Swedish defender's attempt to clear a free-kick whipped in from New York's left flew off his leg and into the net, the first goal conceded by Miami this season.

Miami's misery was compounded when Brazilian holding midfielder Gregore limped off in the 73rd minute with an injury that left Neville concerned.

"We hope it's not that significant, but when Gregore comes off you know it is not just a kick on the ankle," Neville said. "We have to wait and see what the diagnosis is. He's our captain, the heart and soul of our football club."

St. Louis City, in their first season, are the only team this year to have won all three of their opening games after they enjoyed a 2-1 win at the Portland Timbers.

They had to come from behind after Zac McGraw headed Portland in front from a corner in just the third minute.

But Jared Stroud brought St. Louis level on the stroke of half-time and then Kyle Hiebert headed in the winner in the 75th minute as Bradley Carnell's team set themselves up a chance to become the first expansion team ever to win their first four games.

Teenager Caleb Wiley scored twice for impressive Atlanta in their 3-0 victory at Southeast rivals Charlotte.

The 18-year-old homegrown product gave Atlanta a fifth-minute lead with a cool left-foot finish after being slipped in by Argentine World Cup winner Thiago Almada.

Brazilian former Lille winger Luiz Araujo doubled the advantage seven minutes later, cutting inside and drilling a left-foot drive into the bottom corner.

Wiley struck again on the stroke of half-time when Araujo crossed low from the right, Almada dummied and the teenager once again was deadly from close range.

With seven points from their opening three games, 2018 MLS champions Atlanta are looking like a real threat in the Eastern Conference after two disappointing seasons.

A 63rd-minute goal from Brazilian striker Brenner gave FC Cincinnati a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders in Ohio but the home side had VAR to thank for hanging on to the three points.

Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund was harshly sent off in the 83rd minute after a VAR review for a foul on Peruvian Raul Ruidiaz and the visitors piled on the late pressure.

The Sounders looked to have grabbed a late point through a Yeimar Gomez header but VAR spotted that Gomez had pushed his marker before heading home and over-ruled the goal.

Cincinnati are unbeaten from their opening three games with two wins and a draw.

Union blank Fire

A late strike from Argentine Joaquin Torres gave last season's beaten MLS Cup finalists, the Philadelphia Union, a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire.

Torres fired in an optimistic effort from outside the box that Fire keeper Chris Brady failed to get down to as the Union bounced back from last week's loss to Miami.

Chicago ended the game with nine men after German Fabian Herbers was sent off in the 50th minute with a second yellow card and veteran forward Kei Kamara was also dismissed in stoppage time.

Nashville enjoyed a 2-0 win at home to Montreal, taking a 37th minute lead when German Hany Mukhtar broke from midfield and fed Canadian Jacob Shaffelburg who blasted home.

Taylor Washington made sure of the three points in the 89th minute with an expertly executed left-foot volley from a Shaq Moore cross.

Wayne Rooney's D.C. United needed a well-taken 80th-minute strike from Chris Durkin to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Orlando after Duncan McGuire had put the visitors in front early in the second half.

Irish forward Jon Gallagher's super strike into the top corner from outside the box gave Austin a ninth minute lead at Real Salt Lake before Justen Glad brought the Utah side level.

But Austin restored their lead in the 33rd minute with another long range effort, this time from 18-year-old Owen Wolff.

Champions Los Angeles FC host the New England Revolution on Sunday.

