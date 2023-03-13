Marozsan retires from Germany women's football team

Dzsenifer Marozsan will make her 112th and final appearance for Germany in a friendly against Brazil in April

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – Midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, a European champion with Germany in 2013 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, said Monday she was retiring from international football ahead of this year's Women's World Cup.

Advertising Read more

"The time has come for me to say goodbye and to say thank you. Throughout the years I've worn the Germany shirt with lots of pride. I've experienced some unforgettable moments with my team-mates," she wrote on Instagram.

Marozsan, 30, will make her 112th and final appearance for the national team in a friendly against Brazil next month.

The former Germany captain tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee last May and missed the European Championships as Germany lost in the final to hosts England.

"After my serious knee injury in spring 2022 I realised that it felt right to stop playing for the national team," she said in a statement from the German football association.

"Missing the European Championships in England was one of many signs."

Marozsan has since returned to action with her club Lyon but conceded her "knee isn't the same as before".

"I think it would just be too much to then do internationals, both the preparation and the tournament," she added.

© 2023 AFP