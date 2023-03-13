Wawrinka outlasts Rune to reach Indian Wells round of 16

Old guard: Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka is through to the fourth round of the Indian Wells WTA and Masters 1000 tennis tournament

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) – Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka scored a win for the old guard Monday, beating 19-year-old seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

A former world number three now ranked 100th, Wawrinka has had two left knee and two left foot surgeries since he reached the Indian Wells and Roland Garros finals in 2017.

At 37, he had 18 years on his opponent, but he avenged a first-round defeat to the Dane at the Paris Masters in November, where Rune saved three match points to launch his run to a first Masters title.

It looked like the young Dane, ranked eighth in the world, might pull off a similar comeback when he saved a match point and broke Wawrinka in the ninth game of the second set.

Rune clawed back from 5-2 down in the second-set tiebreaker to force a third set, but Wawrinka dictated the pace using his trademark backhand to good effect.

The Swiss, who won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015 and the US Open in 2016, finished with 12 aces and didn't face a break point in the final set.

He broke Rune in the penultimate game and served out the victory in two hours and 40 minutes -- and more than an hour after his first match point.

"It's special to keep winning. I really enjoy the second week atmosphere," said Wawrinka, who has made it to the quarter-finals this year at Marseille and Rotterdam.

