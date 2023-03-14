Haaland hits five to match Champions League record
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Erling Haaland matched the record for goals scored in a single Champions League game by hitting five as Manchester City put RB Leipzig to the sword on Tuesday.
The Norwegian had netted his fifth City hat-trick before half-time to put the English champions on course for the quarter-finals.
Two more predatory finishes from close range early in the second half took his tally in his first season at City to 39, setting a new club record.
Only Lionel Messi, when playing for Barcelona against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012, and Luiz Adriano in Shakhtar Donetsk's 7-0 thrashing of BATE Borisov in 2014 had previously scored five in a Champions League game.
However, Haaland was denied the chance of setting a new record as he was replaced 25 minutes from time by Julian Alvarez.
