Green gets one-game NBA ban for accumulated technical fouls

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts after receiving a technical foul against the Los Angeles Clippers that brought a one-game NBA suspension for accumulating a 16th technical foul this season

New York (AFP) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Thursday after being whistled for his 16th technical foul of the season.

Advertising Read more

Green, a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors, received his most recent technical foul with 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Golden State's 134-126 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Under NBA rules, a player or coach who receives a 16th technical foul during the regular season is automatically banned for one game.

For every two additional technical fouls received the remainder of the season, Green faces being suspended for another game.

Green, a 33-year-old American known for physical play and an outspoken manner on and off the court, will serve his ban on Friday when the defending NBA champion Warriors visit Atlanta.

In his 11th NBA season, all spent with Golden State, Green is averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

The Warriors are 36-34 this season to rank sixth in the Western Conference.

© 2023 AFP