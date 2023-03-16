Mets closer Diaz likely out for MLB season after Classic injury

Edwin Diaz, being helped off the field after closing out a World Baseball Classic victory for Puerto Rico, will need surgery for a torn right patellar tendon and likely miss the 2023 MLB season, the New York Mets said

New York (AFP) – New York Mets closing relief pitcher Edwin Diaz suffered a torn right patellar tendon celebrating a World Baseball Classic victory and surgery will likely sideline him for the 2023 season.

The Major League Baseball club said Thursday that Diaz had suffered a "full-thickness tear" in the right knee tendon and would undergo surgery Thursday.

A typical timeline to recover from such surgery is eight months, Mets general manager Billy Eppler said, without stating a timeline for Diaz.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican right-hander was injured during a team celebration on Wednesday after he struck out the side in the ninth inning to complete Puerto Rico's 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic to reach the World Baseball Classic quarter-finals.

Last November, Diaz signed a five-year MLB contract worth $102 million -- the richest deal ever for an MLB relief pitcher.

He was named the 2022 MLB Reliever of the Year after an All-Star campaign that included 32 saves, a 1.31 earned-run average and 118 strikeouts over 62 innings.

"Edwin Diaz is a great human being and a fierce competitor," Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted. "All of us at the Mets are shaken but determined to sustain our quest for a great season. We wish Edwin a speedy recovery."

The Mets are chasing their first World Series crown since 1986.

