Wales No.8 Faletau to win 100th cap against France

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales No.8 Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap after being named in Warren Gatland's team to play France in Paris on Saturday in the final round of this season's Six Nations matches.

Advertising Read more

There is also a return for speedster Louis Rees-Zammit, who will make his third start for Wales at full-back, and a recall for Toulon fly-half Dan Biggar.

Faletau, who made his debut against the Barbarians in June 2011, "has been a fantastic servant for Welsh rugby", Gatland said.

"Even though he's reaching 100 caps he's still pretty quiet, but he's incredibly well respected by the players for what he's achieved," he added.

"I remember in the early years he was just a constant and he became absolutely world class in terms of his performances.

"Getting 100 caps is a great recognition for what he's achieved in the game. It's fantastic for him and his family and hopefully we can go out there and give him a really good performance and something for him to remember."

Wales (15-1)

Louis Rees-Zammit; Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright; Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens (capt), Wyn Jones

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Owen Williams, Leigh Halfpenny

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

© 2023 AFP