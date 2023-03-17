Leon into CONCACAF last eight after win over Tauro

Leon coach Nicolas Larcamon saw his side beat Panama's Tauro 2-0 (3-0 aggregate) on Thursday to set up a quarter-final with Haiti's Violette

Miami (AFP) – Mexico's Leon defeated Tauro of Panama 2-0 in their CONCACAF Champions League second-leg match on Thursday to advance into the last eight with a 3-0 aggregate win.

The victory for Nicolas Larcamon's team sets up a quarter-final meeting with Haitian surprise package Violette AC who upset Major League Soccer club Austin.

The home side, 1-0 up from the first leg, dominated from the outset and went close to an opener when Jose Alvarado headed an Elias Hernandez cross against the post in the 20th minute.

Six minutes later Leon had the lead when Hernandez broke down the left and picked out Brian Rubio with a low cross and the striker made no mistake with a clinical right-foot finish.

Tauro responded immediately with Breidy Goluz running on to a through ball from Francisco Vence and firing home, but the flag was raised for offside.

Leon pushed for the second goal that would end the Panamanian resistance, Lucas Romero flashing a shot just over the bar from outside the box and then Rubio headed a Steven Barreiro cross over.

But on the stroke of half-time, the impressive Hernandez was fed by Osvaldo Rodriguez, cut inside from the left flank and then drilled a right-foot shot into the far corner.

Leon had chances after the break to add to their advantage with Rodriguez seeing a low shot well saved by Tauro keeper Eric Hughes and Costa Rican Joel Campbell firing just wide.

The final game of the round-of-16 was later on Thursday when Mexico's Pachuca faced Honduran club Motagua with a last eight clash with Tigres awaiting the winner.

