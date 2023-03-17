Man City's Walker to face no criminal charges over indecent exposure probe

Kyle Walker (left) will face no further police action over allegations of indecent exposure

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will face no further police action over allegations that he indecently exposed himself in a bar earlier this month.

Cheshire police had opened an investigation after The Sun newspaper published security camera footage online of Walker in a bar in Wilmslow, 14 miles south of Manchester, on March 8.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: "Officers have now concluded their enquiries, which included speaking to those directly involved.

"A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March.

"He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed."

City boss Pep Guardiola described the incident as a "private issue" that had been dealt with internally.

England manager Gareth Southgate said he had "spoken at length" with Walker before including him in his squad on Thursday for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Walker has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies since joining City from Tottenham in 2017 and been capped 73 times by England.

© 2023 AFP