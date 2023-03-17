NBA Grizzlies' Brooks fined for shoving camera carrier

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday for shoving a cameraman during a loss at Miami after trying to stop a ball from going out of bounds

New York (AFP) – Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday for shoving a cameraman on the sideline after chasing a loose ball.

The violation for an unsportsmanlike action came for an incident that took place with 2:40 remaining in the second quarter of a 138-119 Memphis loss at Miami on Wednesday.

Brooks raced after the ball in an unsuccessful bid to stop it from going out of bounds and caught himself on the edge of a table.

But the 27-year-old Canadian shoved a television cameraman with his left hand, sending him sprawling on his back.

Brooks, in his sixth NBA campaign and sixth with the Grizzlies, is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Memphis this season.

The Grizzlies rank third in the Western Conference at 41-27, one win behind second-place Sacramento and five games behind pace-setting Denver.

