Haaland hits another hat-trick as Man City show Kompany's Burnley no mercy

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola's men into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles in an 11-year career at City as a player, was given a hero's reception at the Etihad.

But on the pitch City showed no mercy towards their former captain as Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals.

Julian Alvarez also scored twice and Cole Palmer netted the other goal as City remained on course for a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Haaland scored five as RB Leipzig were put to the sword in a 7-0 thrashing in the Champions League in midweek.

The Norwegian has now scored at least a hat-trick in six of his 19 appearances at the Etihad this season.

"It's been a good couple of games –- important games. (To win) 7-0 and 6-0 before the national team break is impressive. I'm really happy," said Haaland.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany received a hero's welcome on his return to the Etihad © Oli SCARFF / AFP

"I think we're in the part of the season where we should be at our best."

Burnley are storming towards a return to the Premier League in Kompany's first season in charge.

But the Championship leaders were shown the gulf they have to bridge next season by a clinical City display.

"It is always a place I am proud to come back but I was also proud to come here with Burnley," said Kompany.

The visitors had started the brighter of the two sides but were undone once Haaland opened the scoring by prodding home Alvarez's pass on 32 minutes.

Moments later it was 2-0 as Phil Foden was released down the left to square for Haaland to stroke home.

City's number nine completed his hat-trick on the rebound after Foden's shot came back off the post.

His remarkable form has overshadowed Alvarez's excellent start to his City career.

The Argentine World Cup winner signed an extended contract at the Etihad this week celebrated with a double of his own from two Kevin De Bruyne assists.

In between times, Palmer scored City's fifth with a simple tap-in after Bailey Peacock-Farrell parried Foden's cross.

City are the first team to book their place in the last four with the other three quarter-finals taking place on Sunday.

Manchester United host Fulham, while fourth-tier Grimsby aim to produce another huge upset when they travel to in-form Brighton.

One Championship side is guaranteed a place at Wembley as Sheffield United host Blackburn.

