Johnny Sexton sets new Six Nations point scoring record

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton became Six Nations all-time record points scorer on Saturday after landing a penalty in the match with England at Lansdowne Road.

Advertising Read more

The 37-year-old moved on to 560 points to surpass Ronan O'Gara, his predecessor as fly-half, in what is his 60th and final Six Nations Test -- O'Gara played 63.

O'Gara remains Ireland's overall record points scorer on 1,083, with Sexton on 1,050pts before the match against England kicked off.

Sexton, who will end his Test career after the Rugby World Cup later this year, hopes for a dream farewell to the tournament in captaining the Irish to their fourth Grand Slam but first in Dublin.

© 2023 AFP