Vlhova wins final slalom in Andorra, Shiffrin third

Soldeu (Andorra) (AFP) – Olympic champion Petra Vlhova won the final slalom of the World Cup season in Andorra, with Mikaela Shiffrin finishing third.

Advertising Read more

Vlhova led after the first run and the Slovakian secured her second victory of the season as she finished 0.43 seconds ahead of the Croatian Leona Popovic, who won her first podium on the main circuit.

In changing weather conditions, Vlhova was able to take advantage of a late ray of sunshine to end a difficult season well, having left the world championships in Meribel in February without a medal.

Shiffrin, who was already assured of the overall World Cup title and the small slalom globe before the race, was fourth at the halfway point behind Anna Swenn Larsson.

The Swede, however, failed to finish her second run, promoting Shiffrin to the podium 0.86sec behind Vlhova.

The American is the favourite for the last race of the season on Sunday, a giant slalom, where she could improve her record of 87 World Cup victories.

© 2023 AFP