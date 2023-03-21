England's Sarah Hunter to retire after record-breaking rugby career

London (AFP) – England captain Sarah Hunter will hang up her boots after Saturday's Women's Six Nations opener against Scotland, the Rugby Football Union announced on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old back-row forward is the world's most-capped women's player, with 140 appearances, and is also the most-capped player for England in either the men's or women's game.

Hunter, who made her England debut in 2007, was part of the Red Roses' 2014 World Cup-winning squad and led her team to finals in 2017 and 2022.

The forward has won 10 Six Nations titles and nine Grand Slams during her career.

Hunter, England captain since 2015, was named World Rugby Women's Player of the Year in 2016.

"Not many athletes get to choose how and when they call time on their playing careers," she said.

"I am very fortunate that I have the opportunity to finish on my own terms. I couldn't think of a better way to do it than in my hometown where my rugby journey started."

Head coach Simon Middleton described Hunter as the "most honest and professional player I have ever known".

"I would say she has maximised every ounce of her potential, which if when you reflect on your career you can say that, then it puts you in a very special category," he added.

