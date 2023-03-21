King hits 72 but West Indies fail to fire in 3rd ODI

Brandon King made a sparkling 72 for the West Indies in the 3rd ODI against South Africa

Potchefstroom (South Africa) (AFP) – Brandon King made a sparkling 72 but the rest of the West Indian innings failed to fire in the third and final one-day international against South Africa at the J.B. Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

West Indies were bowled out for 260 after they were sent in by Aiden Markram, captaining South Africa in the absence of Temba Bavuma, who had a hamstring strain.

Opener King struck 11 fours and a six in a 72-ball innings studded with elegant drives.

But the rest of the West Indian batting failed, apart from innings of 39 by Nicholas Pooran and 36 by Jason Holder.

There were no significant partnerships after King and Shamarh Brooks (18) put on 71 for the second wicket to take West Indies to 110 for two after 19 overs.

Brooks was run out when he slipped in mid-pitch and King followed 10 runs later when he played the ball onto his stumps in trying to guide Lungi Ngidi to third man.

West Indies lead the series 1-0 after the first match was rained off.

Brief scores:

West Indies 260 in 48.2 overs (B. King 72, N. Pooran 39, J. Holder 36; M. Jansen 2-46, B. Fortuin 2-46, G. Coetzee 2-53)

Toss: South Africa

