Struggling Sevilla sack Sampaoli

Madrid (AFP) – Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli was sacked as coach of struggling Sevilla on Tuesday, with the club just off the relegation zone.

"Sevilla FC have terminated the contract with its coach, Jorge Sampaoli, after the team's defeat in Getafe, which has once again left the team on the verge of relegation places," the club said in a statement.

The former Chile and Argentina coach joined Sevilla in October, in a second stint, but the club has failed to shake off its disappointing mid-table form.

Sevilla sit 13th in La Liga on 28 points, two off Getafe and Almeria, who currently occupy two of the three relegation spots.

Sevilla will face Manchester United in next month's quarter-finals of the Europa League, a competition the club has won a record six times.

© 2023 AFP