Bath coach Hatley joins Wallabies ahead of World Cup

Sydney (AFP) – Bath scrum coach Neal Hatley joined the Wallabies backroom staff Thursday, as Eddie Jones builds his team ahead of this year's World Cup in France.

The experienced Briton was part of Jones' coaching set-up when he was England manager and helped steer the side to the 2019 World Cup final in Japan.

A former prop, he will take over from forwards coach Dan McKellar, who quit last month to take the top job at English Premiership champions Leicester.

"I'm honoured to join Eddie and the Wallabies in what's a massive year with the World Cup just over five months away," said Hatley, a former head coach with Bath.

"While my focus is here with Bath at the moment, I know there's plenty of potential within the playing group in Australia and I'm looking forward to maximising that when I begin the role."

He is due to start in May and joins former England assistant Brett Hodgson, a defence coach, who was recruited last month.

The Wallabies also hired Aussie Rules stalwart David Rath on Thursday as a "leading coordinator".

Rath made the move from St Kilda, where he held a number of roles including head of football.

Before joining St Kilda, Rath was part of the Hawthorn backroom staff which led the side to four Australian Football League titles.

"Neal's a coach with a tremendous amount of experience and knows what's required to be successful at international level," said Jones.

"David has worked with the best coaches in the AFL and will bring a skill set that will help aid our learning environment."

Jones took over when Dave Rennie was axed in January, with most of the New Zealander's backroom staff moving on.

He will take charge of Australia for the first time against South Africa in Pretoria in July in the lead-up to the September-October World Cup in France.

