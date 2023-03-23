Ex-Raider Moreau departs NFL to fight Hodgkin lymphoma

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau, now a free agent, said he is stepping away from the NFL after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

New York (AFP) – Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau said Thursday he was stepping away from the NFL to fight Hodgkin lymphoma, discovered after a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

The 25-year-old free agent spent the past four seasons with the Raiders and was diagnosed with cancer in white blood cells in an exam with his hometown club as he was seeking a new NFL contract.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau tweeted.

"During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football... at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

"I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love!"

Moreau, 25, made 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons with the Raiders.

Last season, Moreau had a career-high 33 receptions for 420 yards.

