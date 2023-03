WTA ignoring Ukrainian players request for meeting says Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine says the WTA have ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn country

Miami Gardens (United States) (AFP) – Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.

Kostyuk, cheered on by Ukrainian fans sat behind national flags, was beaten by Russian Anastasia Potapova at the Miami Open on Thursday and left the court without shaking the hand of her opponent.

Speaking to reporters after the loss Kostyuk opened up about the frustration she and other Ukrainian players are feeling.

Her compatriot Lesia Tsurenko had said earlier this month that the players had asked for a meeting after she pulled out of Indian Wells ahead of a clash with Belarusian Aryna Sabelenka.

Kostyuk said the request had so far been ignored.

"Yes, we wanted to have the meeting with the board and we didn't get one. No reply, nothing, just silence," she told reporters.

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.

"I mean, once we're in the meeting we can talk about it. Before the meeting I don't think it's a good idea to talk about what we want to talk about there," she said.

Potapova received a formal warning from the WTA after wearing a Spartak Moscow football shirt before a game in Indian Wells and Kostyuk did not appear impressed by that response.

"There are a lot of things that I don't agree with that WTA is doing, this not going to change anything," she said.

"I'll just get more hate online. Whatever I say, I will get a lot of hate. I don't know. Warning, whatever. You give her a warning.... You can suspend someone, I don't know. I can't comment on that really, it's just funny," she said.

Tsurenko's coach Nikita Vlasov has been highly critical of the WTA in comments reported by Ukrainian websites and world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland has called for more to be done.

"I feel more should be done to help Ukrainian players because everything we discuss in tennis is about Belarusian and Russian players," she said.

On Tuesday Sabalenka said she had faced 'hate' in the locker-room and suggested she had been in a row with Vlasov.

Asked about tensions, Kostyuk said she had not been involved in any incidents but said there was an obvious reality.

"I might not say hi to some players, but I never approached anyone, never talked to anyone. Maybe I myself spread hate just by being there," she said.

"I don't know what people come up with. Obviously there is tension, we're not friends, we're at war at the moment."

