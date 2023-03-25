Farrell stars for Saracens against Quins before injury strikes


England's Marcus Smith (left) and Owen Farrell © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP/File
London (AFP) – Owen Farrell had the better of his duel with Test fly-half rival Marcus Smith as Saracens defeated Harlequins 36-24 in the Premiership on Saturday only for the England captain to limp off injured at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The match between the London clubs had been billed as a Farrell v Smith showdown,

Each stand-off had their moments but it was Farrell, with the benefit of playing behind the stronger pack, who came out on top.

But Farrell's match ended 10 minutes before full-time when he rolled his left ankle while making a tackle near Saracens' posts.

His injury came during a win that guaranteed Saracens a home semi-final in the title-deciding play-offs.

Farrell, 31, damaged the same joint late in the Six Nations but was passed fit to play against eventual Grand Slam champions Ireland before facing Smith a week later.

Now there are concerns Farrell's latest injury -- he damaged both ankles during the 2021/22 season -- could have long-term implications for both Saracens and England in a year culminating with the Rugby World Cup in France.

More immediately, Saracens face Welsh side the Ospreys in the knockout phase of the Champions Cup a week on Sunday.

"It was a grade one strain before which is normally a seven-day turnaround, which he managed to do in the England week and play that game (Ireland)," said Saracens supremo Mark McCall.

"Whether or not it's still a grade one, we'll see. If it's more than that he won't play. We certainly won't play him if he's not right."

'He speaks, you listen'

Harlequins and England No 8 Alex Dombrandt opened the scoring inside 90 seconds when he sold a dummy before going over for a fine try.

Saracens, however, responded when Alex Lozowski scored between the posts before helping create his side's second try for Wales' Nick Tompkins.

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care was sin-binned for interfering at the ruck and Farrell's penalty meant Saracens led 17-7.

Quins hit back early in the second half with two tries from winger Cadan Murley but centre Luke Northmore was sin-binned for catching Farrell in the throat and in the next play Saracens's Maro Itoje was driven over for a try from a line-out.

Joe Marler's try kept Quins in the hunt but Saracens, last season's losing finalists, retained control to remain top of the table.

South Africa's World Cup-winning fly-half Handre Pollard scored 19 points, including a try, as champions Leicester maintained their semi-final push with a 46-24 win over Bristol.

In the points for Leicester - South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard
In the points for Leicester - South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard © Rodger BOSCH / AFP

"He is everything you would expect from a world-class fly-half," said Leicester boss Richard Wigglesworth of Pollard.

"He has got an intensity to him that when he speaks, you listen."

In Saturday's late kick-off match, London Irish leapfrogged Northampton into the play-off places with a 37-22 win at home to the Saints.

