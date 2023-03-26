Israel awaits PM amid protest, strike against justice reforms

A general strike and mass protest against the government's judicial overhaul spell Israel's most severe domestic crisis in years

Jerusalem (AFP) – Israelis awaited a decision Monday from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a controversial judicial overhaul, as a general strike and mass protest spell the country's most severe domestic crisis in years.

Advertising Read more

Tens of thousands rallied near parliament in Jerusalem after the strike was declared, following Netanyahu's decision on Sunday evening to sack his defence minister for dissenting over the reform package.

Facing escalating disputes within his hard-right coalition and mounting pressure from opponents to halt the reform, Netanyahu is expected to address the nation later on Monday.

Some 80,000 demonstrators joined the Jerusalem rally against the reform package, Israeli media estimated, while right-wing backers of the overhaul called on supporters to protest later on Monday.

"I call on all protesters in Jerusalem, from the left or the right, to act in a responsible manner and not act with violence," Netanyahu tweeted.

Tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in Jerusalem against the proposed reforms critics say threaten democracy © HAZEM BADER / AFP

Israel's top trade union chief called a general strike over the proposed reforms, which would weaken the powers of the judiciary. Demonstrators have for months decried the plans as a threat to Israel's democracy.

"I am calling a general strike," Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said Monday in a televised address.

"We have a mission to stop this legislative process and we will do it," he added, vowing to "continue to fight".

The Israel Medical Association quickly followed suit, announcing "a full strike in the health system" that will impact all public hospitals.

The stoppage was also affecting flights at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, where an AFP journalist saw multiple delayed departures.

The strike affected hospitals and embassies, as well as flights at Tel Aviv's airport © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

Diplomatic staff were among those walking out, with Washington embassy spokesman Elad Strohmayer tweeting the Israeli mission "will be closed... until further notice".

'Tangible threat'

Following mass demonstrations in Tel Aviv overnight, President Isaac Herzog pressed for an immediate halt to the judicial programme.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel... I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately," Herzog said in a statement.

The government plans have sparked concern from Israel's top allies including the United States.

The White House noted that President Joe Biden had told Netanyahu that "democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship".

The government plans have sparked concern from Israel's top allies including the United States © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

Netanyahu's government, a coalition between his Likud party and extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

Yoav Gallant, the outgoing defence minister who had been a staunch ally of Netanyahu, called Saturday for a halt to the reforms, citing "a clear, immediate and tangible threat to Israel's security".

"The growing social rift has made its way into the (army) and security agencies," he said.

Moments after Netanyahu fired Gallant, demonstrators waving national flags blocked a central highway in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

'Mad reform'

Israelis rallied outside parliament in Jerusalem on Monday, where demonstrator Keren Mimran said "everyone should strike today".

"We are calling on the government to stop this mad reform," the 57-year-old high-tech worker told AFP.

Israel © / AFP

Despite the upheaval, Israel's national security minister called Monday on right-wing supporters to join a counter-protest in Jerusalem backing the judicial shake-up.

"Today we stop being silent. Today the right wakes up," Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter.

Israeli media reported the extreme-right minister held talks with the premier on Monday afternoon and was threatening to quit the government if the overhaul is put on ice.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said the government "has undergone a hostile takeover by a messianic, nationalist and anti-democratic group".

The architect of the overhaul, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, said he will "accept any decision that Prime Minister Netanyahu makes" on the legislation.

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote this week on a central part of the proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

Netanyahu last week vowed to "responsibly advance" the reforms and "end the rift" they have caused.

In response, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday accused Netanyahu of "illegal" public intervention on the process of adopting the judicial reforms, citing potential conflict of interests due to his ongoing trial.

The premier faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust which he denies.

© 2023 AFP