Evergreen Brown extends Leicester stay as Hassell-Collins signs for Tigers

London (AFP) – English champions Leicester have bolstered their back three for next season by agreeing an extended contract with veteran full-back Mike Brown and signing England wing Ollie Hassell-Collins from London Irish.

Advertising Read more

Brown, England's most capped full-back, initially joined Leicester on a short-term deal earlier this season, having previously gone 11 months without featuring in the Premiership after being released by Newcastle last year.

But he has since scored two tries in five appearances for the Tigers, with the 37-year-old Brown now prolonging a career that started with Harlequins in 2005.

"Since arriving at Leicester, I have been really impressed with the environment and feel that they fit with the values I have as a person and a rugby player," said Brown on Tuesday.

"It means so much to me to be able to represent a club of this magnitude and, hopefully, people have seen just how much I appreciate that opportunity."

Hassell-Collins made his England debut during the recent Six Nations and the London Irish academy product has so far scored 43 tries in 101 senior appearances for the Exiles.

"Leicester are the biggest club in England and hard to say no to when they want to come and chat with you," said the 24-year-old, capped twice by England. "It excites me a lot."

Leicester are third in the Premiership table, with the top four at the end of the regular season qualifying for the title-deciding play-offs.

© 2023 AFP