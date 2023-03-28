Founder of Afghan girls' school project arrested in Kabul

Matiullah Wesa is the head of PenPath, which campaigns for schools and distributes books in rural areas

Kabul (AFP) – An education activist who campaigned for girls' access to schools in Afghanistan has been detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul, his brothers and the United Nations said Tuesday.

The Taliban government barred girls from attending secondary school and then university last year, making Afghanistan the only country in the world to issue such restrictions on education.

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of PenPath, was stopped by men outside a mosque after prayers on Monday evening, his brother Samiullah Wesa told AFP.

"When Matiullah asked for their identity cards, they beat him and forcefully took him away," he said.

"He has been arrested for his activities in the education sector. He never worked with anybody else, neither with the previous government. He only worked for PenPath."

The UN mission in Afghanistan confirmed on Twitter that Matiullah had been arrested.

Samiullah Wesa was also arrested later on Tuesday along with another brother, Wali Mohammad, a fourth brother, Attaullah Wesa, said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

They were "caught, handcuffed and taken away", Attaullah Wesa said.

"We condemn this horrific act, this unlawful act... We are people of the pen... we are not going to compromise in our fight," he said, adding that authorities were also looking for him.

Taliban officials have so far not responded to requests for comment.

PenPath has for more than a decade dedicated itself to communicating the importance of education to elders in rural villages, helping to reopen schools for girls and boys closed because of violence and establish libraries.

Visiting rural areas

Since the ban on secondary schools for girls, Matiullah Wesa has continued visiting remote areas to gather support from locals.

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of PenPath, speaks to children at his mobile libraray in Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, in May 2022 © Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP

"Men, women, elderly, young, everyone from every corner of the country are asking for the Islamic rights to education of their daughters," he said in a tweet hours before his arrest.

He vowed last week, as the new school year started without teenage girls, to continue his campaign.

"The damage that closure of schools causes is irreversible and undeniable. We held meetings with locals and we will continue our protest if the schools remain closed," Matiullah Wesa tweeted.

Pakistan peace laureate Malala Yousufzai, who as a schoolgirl was shot by the Pakistani Taliban — separate from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar ideology - called on the Taliban to release him.

“While banning girls from school, the Taliban are also arresting champions of education,” she tweeted.

'Gender persecution'

The Taliban government have imposed an austere interpretation of Islam since storming back to power in August 2021 after the withdrawal of the US and NATO forces that backed the previous governments.

Afghan children attend an open air school in Badakhshan province on March 27, 2023 © OMER ABRAR / AFP

Taliban leaders have repeatedly claimed they will reopen schools for girls once certain conditions have been met.

They say they lack the funds and time to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.

Taliban authorities made similar assurances during their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001, but girls' schools never opened in those five years.

The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, said in a recent speech in Geneva the Taliban authorities' policy was to "repudiate the human rights of women and girls" in Afghanistan.

"It may amount to the crime of gender persecution, for which the authorities can be held accountable," Bennett said.

'Raise your voice'

The order against girls' education is believed to have been made by Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada and his ultra-conservative aides, who are deeply sceptical of modern education -- especially for women.

It has stirred criticism from within the movement as well as sparking international outrage, with some senior officials in the Kabul government as well as many rank-and-file members against the decision.

Matiullah Wesa is the second leading educator to be arrested in recent months for campaigning for girls' education.

Authorities detained veteran journalism lecturer Ismail Mashal in February after Afghan media showed him carting books around Kabul and offering them to passersby.

It followed a live appearance on television in which he tore up his degree certificates to condemn the Taliban government's restrictions on women's right to work and education.

Bennett, the UN special rapporteur, expressed alarm at Matiullah Wesa's arrest: "His safety is paramount & all his legal rights must be respected."

Rights group Amnesty International called for his release.

"Since taking power in August 2021, the Taliban as de facto authorities have arbitrarily arrested, detained and tortured people who peacefully demanded protection of their rights," Amnesty said on Twitter.

Pashtana Zalmai Khan Durrani, the head of Afghan nonprofit education provider Learn, said: "Raise your voice for him".

© 2023 AFP