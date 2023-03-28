PGA Tour's Mexico event leaves LIV venue for Tiger-designed layout

A Tiger Woods-designed course in Mexico is the new home of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship

Miami (AFP) – The PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico will move next fall from the site of this year's LIV Golf League opener to a Tiger Woods-designed course, the PGA said Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

Mayakoba, a course designed by LIV Golf chief executive officer Greg Norman, had hosted a PGA event from 2007, when it became the tour's first event staged outside Canadian or US venues, through last November, when its contract expired.

The feud between the rebel LIV Golf series and the PGA Tour has created a rift in elite men's golf, with record purses offered by LIV luring several PGA stars and the tour responding with a revamp of its events that has included boosted prize money for many of its tournaments.

Woods has been among the players championing the PGA's position in the spat, which faces a court fight set for 2024.

Charles Howell won Saudi-backed LIV Golf's 2023 opener last month while the Mexican PGA event's new home was revealed Tuesday to be El Cardonal course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas.

The 7,300-yard, par-72 layout, which opened in 2014, was the first course designed by Woods, a 15-time major winner who shares the all-time record of 82 PGA wins with Sam Snead.

The event will feature a field of 132 players as part of a series of late-year events to finalize the top 125 in tour eligibility for the 2024 season that begins next January.

El Cardonal features dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean and multiple shot options forcing choices upon players on every hole.

American Russell Henley is the defending champion of the World Wide Technology Championship, having beaten countryman Brian Harman by four strokes last year at Mayakoba for his fourth PGA triumph.

© 2023 AFP