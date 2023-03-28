Toulon winger Kolbe sidelined with ankle injury

Toulon's South African wing Cheslin Kolbe is out of action for three to four weeks with a sprained ankle

Toulon (France) (AFP) – South African winger Cheslin Kolbe suffered a sprained ankle during Toulon's win over Lyon at the weekend, the Top 14 club announced on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who played five games of the Springboks' winning Rugby World Cup campaign in 2019, left the field in the 36th minute after scoring a try at Stade de Gerland.

"Victim of a sprained ankle, our South African winger is currently undergoing treatment," Toulon said.

Newspaper L'Equipe claimed he would be out for up to a month with the issue.

Kolbe is a key member of the Toulon side which nudged its way into the top six in the table on Saturday, giving themselves a chance of competing in the end of season play-offs.

He will miss this weekend's Challenge Cup last 16 tie against South African franchise Cheetahs and is likely also to miss Top 14 matches against Perpignan and Castres.

"Frustrated and disappointed, but just got to keep the faith and keep going," Kolbe said on social media.

"Still grateful for the victory and the outcome. Thank you for all the messages of encouragement. Back soon, I believe."

France back-rower Charles Ollivon, who played on Saturday, will also miss the Cheetahs match as he takes a post-Six Nations holiday.

