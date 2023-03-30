Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations

The Wall Street Journal has said it is 'deeply concerned' for the safety of Evan Gershkovich

Moscow (AFP) – An American journalist has been detained on suspicion of spying for Washington, Russia said Thursday, drawing immediate condemnation from the West and calls for the Wall Street Journal reporter's release.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, is believed to be the first foreign journalist to be detained on suspicion of spying in post-Soviet Russia, and his arrest is expected to escalate the Kremlin's confrontation with the West amid Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the detention, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The Wall Street Journal said it was deeply concerned for Gershkovich's safety and denied the claim from the FSB security service that he was "spying in the interests of the American government".

The 31-year-old journalist's detention, on charges that carry a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars, is also a serious escalation in the Kremlin's sweeping crackdown on the media.

US officials said they were in touch with the family of the journalist and that the State Department had contacted Russia to seek consular access.

"The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

French foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said Paris condemned "the repressive attitude of Russia."

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern about the harassment of journalists.

"The Secretary General has expressed his concern over and over again at the growing trend where we're seeing journalists being harassed or detained or worse just for doing their job," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about the arrest of the journalist.

Andrei Soldatov, an expert on Russia's security services, tweeted: "Evan Gershkovich's arrest means there are now only two institutions in Russia that matter: Vladimir Putin and the FSB."

'Caught red handed'

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Gershkovich "was investigating the military company Wagner" -- a mercenary group playing a prominent role in Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

The FSB claimed however that he was detained "while attempting to obtain classified information" on Russia's military.

Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, a city some 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) east of Moscow, then transferred to the capital and placed in detention until May 29 pending trial.

A law enforcement source told state news agency TASS that the case files were "top secret" and that Gershkovich had said he was not guilty of spying.

But both the Kremlin and the foreign ministry claimed the journalist was "caught red handed".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned Washington against putting pressure on Russian media working in the United States, saying this "must not happen".

Gershkovich, a US journalist working for the Wall Street Journal, was detained in Russia on suspicion of spying for Washington © Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Gershkovich, a fluent Russian speaker, worked for Agence France-Presse in Moscow before joining the Wall Street Journal early last year.

He was previously a reporter for The Moscow Times, an English-language news website.

His family immigrated to the United States from Russia when he was a child.

Gershkovich's detention comes as Western journalists in Russia face increasing restrictions.

Staff of Western media outlets often report being tailed, particularly during trips outside of the major urban hubs of Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Many Russians are reluctant to speak to foreign media, due to strict censorship laws adopted in the wake of the Ukraine offensive.

"The problem is that recently updated Russian legislation and the FSB's interpretation of espionage today allow for the imprisonment of anyone who is simply interested in military affairs," said Russian political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya.

'Too soon' to discuss swap

"No doubt this brings relations between Russia and the US to a new round of confrontation," she added.

Several US citizens are currently in detention in Russia.

A picture taken on July 27, 2021 shows journalist Evan Gershkovich © Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP/File

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, was arrested in Russia in 2018 and handed a 16-year sentence on espionage charges. He is held in a penal colony south of Moscow.

There have been several high-profile prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Washington over the past year.

In December, Moscow freed US basketball star Brittney Griner -- arrested for bringing cannabis oil into the country -- in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

But Russia's foreign ministry said Thursday it was too early to discuss any potential swap.

"Some exchanges that took place in the past, they were for people who were already serving their sentences," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

The authorities have also used espionage charges against Russian journalists.

Last year, Russia jailed a former defence reporter, Ivan Safronov, for 22 years on treason charges.

Safronov worked for business newspaper Kommersant and space agency Roscosmos and was one of Russia's most prominent journalists covering defence.

