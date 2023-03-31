Wise withdraws from Masters to focus on mental health

US golfer Aaron Wise said has withdrawn from the 87th Masters to focus on his mental health

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Aaron Wise, who has struggled early this year on the PGA Tour, said Friday he is withdrawing from next week's Masters tournament to focus on his mental health.

The 26-year-old South African-born American was the 2016 US college champion and 2018 PGA Rookie of the Year. He won his only PGA title at the 2018 Byron Nelson event.

Wise, who was 17th in 2019 in his only Masters appearance, failed to escape the group stage at last week's WGC Match Play Championship and missed the cut in four of his five prior starts.

"Regretfully I am withdrawing from the Masters today," Wise wrote in a social media posting. "Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently.

"I don't take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of."

In closing, Wise said, "This hurts but it's needed. See you all soon."

World number 45 Wise, runner-up at last year's Memorial tournament, qualified for this year's Masters by finishing in the top 50 of last year's final world rankings.

