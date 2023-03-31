Zelensky, on Bucha anniversary, vows to defeat 'Russian evil'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Russia would be defeated speaking in Bucha were Moscow's forces were accused of war crimes

Bucha (Ukraine) (AFP) – President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to defeat Russia on Friday speaking alongside European leaders in Bucha one year after Moscow's troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town synonymous with war crime allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new foreign policy doctrine in which the West poses an "existential" threat to Moscow and the Kremlin lies at the centre of a broader Russian civilisation.

And in Geneva, UN rights chief Volker Turk warned Russia's war in Ukraine had made severe rights violations "shockingly routine" and was distracting humanity from battling existential threats to its survival.

Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, a commuter town northwest of Kyiv, on March 31, 2022, just over a month after Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine and left a trail of death and destruction in their wake.

AFP journalists on April 2 last year discovered the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothing, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lying in a street of the suburb.

"The battle for the foundation of the free world is taking place on Ukrainian land. We will definitely win. Russian evil will fall, right here in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He earlier called Bucha "a symbol of the atrocities" committed by Russia's forces, who have been linked to the extra-judicial killings of unarmed civilians in Bucha.

"We will never forgive. We will punish every perpetrator," Zelensky said.

War crimes accusations

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian troops of carrying out war crimes, pointing to extensive footage and witness accounts.

Prosecutors in Kyiv say that Russian forces killed some 1,400 civilians around Bucha and that they have identified dozens of Russian soldiers responsible.

Moscow has claimed atrocities carried out in Bucha were staged.

Leaders from Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia were also in Bucha and Moldova's President Maia Sandu said those responsible should be held accountable.

"Without justice there can never be peace," she said in Bucha.

After Russia withdrew from the towns near Kyiv, fighting shifted to the south and east of Ukraine. The town of Bakhmut is now the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle since the invasion.

A year after it was retaken by Kyiv's forces, Bucha has not forgotten its victims.

AFP this week saw dozens of construction workers, diggers and trucks rebuilding homes and roads in the town where 37,000 people lived before the war.

Not to forget

Archpriest Andriy, who runs the local parish, said it is "important" not to forget those who are "not with us today".

"It is also important for us not to live in the past but in the future," he told AFP.

In the weeks following Russia's withdrawal from other towns near Kyiv, hundreds more bodies were found in homes, basements and shallow graves across the north.

Ukraine wants to establish a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's leaders but there are complex legal disputes over how it could work. Chief ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has described Ukraine as a "crime scene".

Russia has repeatedly denied any abuses by its forces, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova this week described scenes in Bucha as a "crude and cynical provocation".

Meanwhile in Moscow, Putin signed off on a new foreign policy strategy aimed at countering the West's global "dominance" and naming China and India as key partners in future.

The document also described Russia as a "state-civilisation" tasked with defending what it called the "Russian world".

The concept of a "Russian world" is used by Russia to justify its actions in Ukraine with claims that it is defending the country's Russian-speaking minority.

Ensuring survival

Belarus' strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, who is a close ally of the Kremlin, urged Moscow and Kyiv to stop fighting and start peace talks.

Lukashenko, who hosted several rounds of failed negotiations in recent years with Russia and Ukraine, made the call for a halt to fighting during an address to the nation on Friday.

"All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions," he said.

Lukashenko has been hit with Western sanctions for allowing Russian forces to attack Ukraine using his country as a base, but so far, he has not dispatched his own forces over the border.

The proposal was immediately rejected by Moscow.

"Nothing is changing in the context of Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "The special military operation is continuing, since this is the only way to achieve the goals that our country has today."

Lukashenko also said he was ready to host "strategic" Russian nuclear weapons after Putin announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in the ex-Soviet country.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk denounced horrific abuses carried out since Russia's invasion and warned the conflict "continues to send shockwaves across the world."

