France women enjoy nine-try rout of Ireland despite early red card

Cork (Ireland) (AFP) – France overwhelmed Ireland 53-3 in the women's Six Nations on Saturday, running in nine tries despite an early red card for Annaelle Deshaye.

The prop was sent off for a high tackle in the 20th minute at Cork's Musgrave Park but it made little difference to the result as the visitors, following last week's success against Italy, made it two wins out of two this Championship.

France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon and centre Gabrielle Vernier scored two tries apiece, with Audrey Forlani, Caroline Boujard, captain Agat Sochat, Cyrielle Banet and Charlotte Escudero also crossing Ireland's line.

France have long been the only side in Europe capable of providing Grand Slam champions England with a competitive game and hooker Sochat told France Televisions: "We kicked off our campaign for real with this match.

"We played against a team that resisted. We enjoyed ourselves a bit more. There are parts of our game we can perfect."

For Ireland, deprived of several senior players because of their sevens commitments and in the early stages of professionalism, this was a second chastening defeat after their 31-5 loss to Wales.

"We wanted to show a bit more fight and the players definitely did that," Ireland coach Greg McWilliams told the BBC.

"In fairness to France they are very clinical. You just have to keep developing and keep working.

"The key is to keep building now, we had three new caps today. We will get together for Italy and look to show improvements all the time."

Scotland are at home to Wales later Saturday, with England facing Italy on Sunday.

