Scottish boxing great Ken Buchanan dead at 77

London (AFP) – Scotland's first undisputed boxing world champion Ken Buchanan has died aged 77, his foundation announced on Saturday.

Buchanan won the WBA lightweight title in 1970 by defeating Ismael Laguna in a celebrated fight in the heat of Puerto Rico and added the WBC crown the following year with victory over Ruben Navarro to become an undisputed world champion.

He won his first 33 fights before finishing his professional career with a 61-8 win-loss record.

"It's with great sadness that we have to inform you that Ken Buchanan passed away peacefully in his sleep this (Saturday) morning," the Ken Buchanan Foundation said on Facebook.

"Further announcements will come and please give the family some time to process this sad news. RIP Ken, always a gentleman and one of the best champions we will ever see."

Buchanan was stripped of the WBC title for failing to defend it against Pedro Carrasco and then lost the WBA belt in a controversial defeat by boxing great Roberto Duran. Buchanan fought for the final time in 1982.

He was later inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, while a statue of Buchanan was unveiled last year in his home city of Edinburgh.

Buchanan's son revealed last year his father was suffering from dementia and was living in a care home.

Light-welterweight boxer Josh Taylor, who became Scotland's second undisputed world champion 50 years after Buchanan said on Twitter: "I'm saddened to hear the news of the passing of my hero & Scotland's greatest ever champ, whom I take such inspiration from.

"RIP Ken Buchanan, God bless your soul."

