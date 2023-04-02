Exeter edge 14-man Montpellier in Champions Cup thriller

Paris (AFP) – Exeter qualified for the Champions Cup quarter-finals on tries scored when Sunday's last 16 thriller with Montpellier ended 33-33 after extra time.

French Top 14 champions Montpellier, reduced to 14 men after Zach Mercer their number eight was sent off, pushed their English hosts all the way, with the sides locked at 26-26 after normal time.

The visitors looked to be heading for the last eight when Louis Carbonel broke the deadlock in the second period of extra time.

But Jack Yeandle crashed over with Joe Simmonds converting in the last minute to draw Exeter level at the end of 100 minutes of breathless rugby.

Yeandle's try was Exeter's fifth to Montpellier's four, sending the English club through to a quarter-final with the Stormers after the South African side beat Harlequins 32-28 in Cape Town on Saturday.

The last 16 concludes later Sunday when Toulouse host the Bulls, and Ospreys travel to three-time champions Saracens.

