Koepka warms up for Masters with Orlando LIV win

Brooks Koepka became the first man to win twice on the LIV Golf tour with victory in Orlando on Sunday

Miami (AFP) – Brooks Koepka warmed up for next week's Masters with the second LIV Golf title of his career on Sunday after clinching a two-shot victory in the upstart circuit's Orlando event.

Advertising Read more

Four-time major champion Koepka, one of the biggest names to defect from the PGA Tour to the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit last year, fired a closing three-under 68 to claim the win at Orlando's Orange County National Course.

The 32-year-old American rattled in four birdies and one bogey to finish on 15 under and pocket the $4 million winner's prize – $1.3 million more than the winner of next week's first major of 2023 at Augusta will receive.

"I'm finally healthy and it's good to play some good golf," said Koepka, who has struggled with a litany of injuries in recent seasons.

"It gives me chills thinking of the capabilities of what I can do when I'm healthy. Going into next week that's what you want to see."

Koepka is the first player on the LIV Golf circuit to win two events, with his Orlando victory following on from his win at the inaugural season finale in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last October.

He now heads to Augusta looking to add to his collection of major victories in buoyant mood.

"This was a good test for Augusta – the green speeds are quite fast, quite similar. If I had hit a few putts a bit harder it might have been a bit easier, but I'm just glad to get the win," Koepka said.

Koepka looked to be in control after leading by two shots with three holes to play. But Colombia's Sebastian Munoz chipped in brilliantly for birdie on the 16th to close the gap to one shot with two holes remaining.

Munoz almost stumbled fatally on the 17th after a wild bunker shot flew through the back of the green.

But the South American rolled in a nerveless 10-foot putt after chipping on to the green with his fourth to save par.

Koepka could have all but guaranteed victory on the 17th, but missed the chance to re-establish a two-shot lead when his 10-foot birdie putt rolled just wide.

That left the American defending a one-shot lead as they headed to the 18th and he duly parred to seal his multi-million-dollar payday.

Munoz finished alone in second on 14 under, while 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed tied for third with South Africa's Dean Burmester on 12 under after a closing 67.

© 2023 AFP