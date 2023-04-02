Messi's name draws whistles ahead of PSG match

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his two-year contract at the club

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi's name drew whistles from supporters in the stadium Sunday ahead of his side's Ligue 1 match against Lyon.

As the team line-ups were announced over the loudspeaker in the Parc des Princes, whistling could be heard from one part of the stadium at the Argentine's name, with fans in another area shouting in response "Messi".

A little earlier, the name of the Paris number 30 had also prompted whistles when it appeared on screens during the pre-match PSG TV broadcast inside the stadium.

Messi is nearing the end of his two-year contract with the Paris club who head Ligue 1 and talks have begun on a possible renewal.

In two seasons, the veteran player -- who led Argentina to last year's World Cup triumph in Qatar -- has played 67 matches with PSG including Sunday's game against 10th placed Lyon and scored 29 goals.

