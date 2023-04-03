African players in Europe: Mahrez gets better of Salah

Paris (AFP) – Riyad Mahrez got the better of Mohamed Salah in a showdown between African stars as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend.

Advertising Read more

Egypt captain Salah put the mid-table Reds ahead at the Etihad before Algeria skipper Mahrez played a role in the first two goals scored by the second-placed Citizens.

Mahrez and Salah had returned to England after leading their countries to two victories each in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)/RIYAD MAHREZ (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez (R), escaping Jordan Henderson, had two assists as Manchester City fought back to beat Liverpool © Paul ELLIS / AFP

Salah's cool finish for his 23rd goal of the season gave Liverpool the lead. But City quickly hit back with Mahrez involved in the equaliser, scored by Julian Alvarez. The Algerian then got the assist for City's second as his cross was turned in by Kevin De Bruyne.

NAYEF AGUERD (West Ham)

Aguerd's first West Ham goal lifted David Moyes' men out of the relegation zone with a much-needed 1-0 win over bottom club Southampton. The Moroccan centre-back rose highest to head home Thilo Kehrer's free-kick.

SPAIN

NICOLAS JACKSON (Villarreal)

The Senegal forward netted the second for Villarreal as they beat Real Sociedad to intensify the race to finish in the top four in La Liga. Jackson slotted home well to seal his side's 2-0 win, but was later sent off for two yellow cards on a bittersweet night for the 21-year-old. It was only his second league appearance in 2023 after a hip injury, and his first goal in the top flight since October.

YOUSSEF EN NESYRI (Sevilla)

The Morocco striker helped his side clinch a 2-0 win at Cadiz to propel his team away from the relegation zone in new coach Jose Luis Mendilibar's first game. En-Nesyri kept his cool to finish after being sent through by Bryan Gil. It was his third goal in five league games.

GERMANY

ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (Bayern Munich)

Choupo-Moting's reunion with manager Thomas Tuchel, who previously coached the striker at both Mainz and Paris Saint-Germain, was successful, with Bayern thrashing Dortmund 4-2 to reclaim first place in the Bundesliga. Choupo-Moting had a goal chalked off for offside and saw two other chances saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Choupo-Moting has had some of his most successful spells under Tuchel, who joked "for the third time, the poor guy" while standing next to the Cameroon striker during his unveiling as Bayern manager.

FRANCE

TEREM MOFFI (Nice)

The Nigerian got eighth-placed Nice off to a great start with a fourth-minute goal at bottom club Angers, but Senegalese Ibrahima Niane levelled during the first half in a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw. Moffi has scored 16 league goals this season, three fewer than chart-toppers Jonathan David and superstar Kylian Mbappe.

© 2023 AFP