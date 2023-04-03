Soderling steps down as Sweden's Davis Cup captain

Stockholm (AFP) – Robin Soderling will step down as captain of Sweden's Davis Cup tennis team for health reasons, the Swedish Tennis Association said Monday.

The 38-year-old had taken time out from the role last year but has now opted to step away altogether.

"With his knowledge, experience and great commitment, he has done a fantastic job as captain and I hope that in the future we will see Robin in a new role in Swedish tennis," secretary general Christer Sjoo said on the tennis.se website.

Former captain Johan Hedsberg will step into the role on an interim basis.

Soderling took over as Sweden captain in December 2019 leading them to the Davis Cup final twice.

As a player he reached the final of the French Open in 2009 and 2010, before rising to a career-high fourth in the world rankings.

© 2023 AFP