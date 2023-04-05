Augusta backs distance limits but no Masters ball coming

England's Tommy Fleetwood poses with his golf ball during a practice round at the Masters, which supports a proposal for lower-distance balls by the R&A and USGA

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Augusta National isn't planning to make its own reduced-distance golf ball, but chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday the Masters host club supports planned changes by the R&A and US Golf Association.

The sanctioning bodies are currently taking comments about a proposed local rule that could start in 2026 that would reduce the distance of balls for elite players but allow amateurs to chase distance with a different ball.

"Our position has always been that we support the governing bodies," Ridley said.

"In a general sense, we do support the proposal, but because it's in the middle of a comment period, it could change.

"The whole purpose of the comment period is to take the input from the industry, so we'll look at the final product and make a decision.

"We believe distance needs to be addressed. I think the natural conclusion is, yes, we will be supportive."

The idea comes as a welcome move by Augusta National, which for years has wanted limits as technology has sent driving distances soaring and left some holes all-but defenseless.

Augusta National won't, however, go to the extreme of making its own Masters-only ball.

"I don't think that's a practical solution," Ridley said.

This year, after purchasing land from an adjacent course, Augusta National pushed back the tee box at the par-5 13th hole in "Amen Corner" to restore a risk-reward balance on a hole that became among the easiest on the layout.

The course will play at a record length of 7,545 yards this week.

"We believe this modification will put a driver in play more often and restore the element of risk and reward that was intended in the original design of the hole," Ridley said.

But Ridley warns that technology and stronger players could soon erase the extra length benefit at 13 as they did from a 2002 Augusta lengthening.

"It didn't take long, if at all, to catch up to those changes and I suspect the same thing will happen here," Ridley said. "I'll say that regardless of what ultimately happens with the (ball)."

LIV Golf player and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain skips the ball across the pond on the 16th hole during a practice round for the 87th Masters © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

World number 10 Justin Thomas, last year's PGA Championship winner, is a major critic of ball limits and doesn't see them being effective for long.

"I still believe very strongly that all of us are going to find a way, whether it's changing equipment or whatever, to hit as far as we possibly could," Thomas said.

'A more exciting shot'

Thomas also can't imagine anyone will try to reach the 13th green over Rae's Creek in two shots now, wiping out a prime eagle opportunity from recent years.

But Ridley doesn't see any fear of cutting into Masters excitement down the stretch on Sunday.

"I think it's going to be a much more challenging and a much more exciting shot," Ridley said. "I think on balance it's going to prove to be the right decision."

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, trying to complete a career Grand Slam this week, says the longer 13th will force a hard choice upon players.

"The second shot at 13 is much more challenging," McIlroy said. "It's a big decision. It certainly puts the choice back in your mind."

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, said the PGA Tour average drive was 280 yards when he joined in 1996 and now players are flying the ball 320 yards.

"Everyone is going to get bigger, stronger, faster as the generations go on with technology, even if you roll the ball back," Woods said.

"Not every golf course can be like Augusta National and move property... we still want to be able to play the old traditional great golf courses."

"If you roll the ball back a little bit, you'll see that the better ball-strikers will have more of an advantage."

Woods warns, however, that he might not be around to see it in 2026, saying, "By the time it takes effect, I may be long gone."

