US bans visas for Georgian judges over corruption

Protesters brandishing a European Union flag in early March 2023 are sprayed by a water cannon during clashes with riot police near the Georgian parliament

Washington (AFP) – The United States said Wednesday it would refuse visas for four powerful judges in Georgia over alleged corruption, the latest toughening of its approach toward an ally after concerns of a shift in Tbilisi toward Russia.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken invoked an anti-corruption law that would ban entry to the United States for the four judges, who have faced allegations of graft and have been accused of doing the bidding of the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

"The United States continues to stand with all Georgians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," Blinken said in a statement.

"We stand with all judges who have the integrity and courage to act impartially and independently."

Georgian Dream last month backed down from a proposed bill on registering "foreign agents," similar to a law used by Russia to suppress critics, after massive youth-led protests.

The United States, which has long seen Georgia as a key partner in the region, had voiced opposition to the bill, saying it was inconsistent with the country's aspirations to move closer to the West.

Georgia's judiciary is overseen by the powerful High Council of Justice, which is accused of blocking reforms needed to Western integration.

The judges targeted by the visa action are Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze.

A report last year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project said that Murusidze and Chinchaladze failed to report assets registered to those close to them.

