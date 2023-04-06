England beat Brazil on penalties to win Women's Finalissima

England celebrate after beating Brazil to win the Women's Finalissima

London (AFP) – England beat Brazil 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout to win the first-ever Women's Finalissima at Wembley on Thursday between the European champions and the winners of the Copa America Femenina.

Advertising Read more

Sarina Wiegman's side had appeared on course for a narrow win after taking the lead in the first half through a well-worked team goal finished off by Ella Toone.

But Brazil threatened to spoil the party when substitute Andressa Alves fired home from close range in the 93rd minute after England goalkeeper Mary Earps failed to hold on to a cross.

With no extra time, the game went straight to penalties.

After a see-saw shootout, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley last year, coolly slotted home to seal the win.

The Lionesses have took their unbeaten run to 30 games -- and are yet to lose under Dutch coach Wiegman -- as they count down to this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman's England secured their place in the showpiece match by beating Germany 2-1 in the European Championship final last year while Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 to win their eighth Copa America Femenina title.

The crowd of more than 83,000 and the players took part in a minute's applause to remember Brazil great Pele, who died in December.

Fifth-ranked England started strongly, playing with swagger and assurance and limiting the visitors, without injured record scorer Marta, to occasional breaks.

Lucy Bronze stung the hands of goalkeeper Leticia from distance and at the other end Jess Carter made a crucial block to deny the lively Geyse.

England got the reward they deserved in the 23rd minute when Manchester United forward Toone finished a flowing move down the right, connecting sweetly with a cross from Bronze.

The home fans thought England had doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark but Lauren James' strike was ruled out for offside.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage brought on Andressa and Adriana for Lauren and Beatriz Zaneratto and the changes had an immediate impact.

Kerolin went close with a strike from distance that drifted wide of Mary Earps' goal.

Earps then produced an outstanding save, pushing the ball onto the top of the crossbar shortly before the hour to deny Geyse.

England eventually regained a measure of control, but suffered the shock of conceding a late equaliser before their penalty joy.

© 2023 AFP