LIV's Na withdraws from Masters after nine holes due to illness

Issued on:

Kevin Na withdrew from the Masters first round on Thursday after nine holes due to illness.
Kevin Na withdrew from the Masters first round on Thursday after nine holes due to illness. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Kevin Na withdrew from the 87th Masters due to illness on Thursday after playing the first nine holes at 4-over par 40 at Augusta National.

Advertising

The 39-year-old South Korean-born American was one of 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour who qualified for the Masters.

Na made a dreadful start, driving close to a tree in the rough on the first hole and then going beyond the green with his approach shot - ending with opened with a double bogey.

Na had an eventful half-round as he birdied the par-5 second hole, before bogeys at the third, fifth and par-3 sixth and a birdie at the par-5 eighth before another bogey on nine.

World number 96 Na's best result at Augusta has been to finish in a share for 12th which has achieved in three of his 11 Masters starts, most recently in 2021.

© 2023 AFP