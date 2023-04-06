Mbappe angered by PSG's use of his image in advertising campaign

Kylian Mbappe failed to score as PSG suffered successive defeats in Ligue 1 recently

Paris (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe on Thursday complained about Paris Saint-Germain's use of video and images of him for their season-ticket advertising campaign.

PSG's star striker said he would fight for "individual image rights" after an interview with him was used by the club in a video to promote ticket sales for next season.

"At no time was I informed of the content of the interview," Mbappe said on Instagram.

"It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video.

"This is why I am fighting for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain."

France captain Mbappe was the only player to speak in the promotional film.

Lionel Messi, who a source told AFP earlier this week is set to leave PSG at the end of this season, was not featured.

Mbappe previously called for individual image rights for players while on international duty with France.

PSG did not comment on Mbappe's remarks when contacted.

