Stellini defends Kane after Doucoure red card row

London (AFP) – Cristian Stellini has defended Harry Kane after the Tottenham striker's controversial role in Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's red card.

Doucoure was sent off after pushing his hand into Kane's face during Monday's 1-1 draw and the England captain's exaggerated reaction appeared to play a role in the dismissal.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher stated he would be "embarrassed" if he acted like Kane.

But ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton, Tottenham interim boss Stellini hit back at critics of the club's record goalscorer.

"I think it's strange that some ex-players said some things I think are wrong about Harry," Stellini told reporters on Thursday.

"They're ex-players and they understand the difference between seeing a situation like this in slow motion and living this experience in real time. It's completely different.

"Everton's manager (Sean Dyche) said it's a clear red card, so there's no discussion about this. I don't understand why some player spoke about this."

Kane scored his 24th goal of the season against Everton but his contribution to Doucoure's dismissal took the shine off the latest example of his lethal finishing.

Demanding the critics show more respect, Stellini added: "I have never seen him exaggerate something. I have seen him stand up after a strong tackle and we have a lot of examples.

"He's an amazing player in every aspect, also in the behaviour he has and the respect he has. He respects the game a lot.

"It's important to say this and everyone has to understand that they cannot challenge Harry on this aspect.

"I think they don't agree with Tottenham, instead of not agreeing with Harry. I think they respect Harry but probably they don't respect Tottenham enough."

© 2023 AFP