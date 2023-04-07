Lens beat Strasbourg to keep pressure on PSG

Przemyslaw Frankowski (R) scored the first goal as Lens won to move three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain

Paris (AFP) – Lens claimed their fourth straight win with a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg on Friday to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain to just three points.

The northeners have 63 points and are second behind PSG who travel to Nice on Saturday after back-to-back defeats.

Marseille are third, three points behind Lens with Monaco a further three points adrift in fourth before those clubs visit Lorient and Nantes respectively on Sunday.

After a rough start against their relegation-threatened rivals, Lens found a way through thanks to an impressive move concluded by Polish winger Przemyslaw Frankowski in the 11th minute.

Frankowski latched onto a pass from former Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson, with the goal initially refused as offside but validated after a VAR viewing.

Strasbourg lacked sharpness on their rare chances in front of goal with Lens adding a second in the 65th minute thanks to Facundo Medina's low deflected shot.

The side from Alsace pulled a goal back with five minutes to go with a curling Kevin Gameiro effort catching Brice Samba napping in the Lens goal.

The visitors chased the equaliser but instead finished a man down after Habib Diallo was sent off in injury time.

Lens held on to win their 13th out of 15 home league games, more than any team in the top five European leagues.

Strasbourg could finish the weekend back in the relegation zone as they sit 16th, equal on 26 points with Auxerre who travel to fellow relegation candidates Ajaccio on Sunday.

© 2023 AFP