Three trees fall near spectators before storm halts Masters

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Three tall pine trees fell near spectators gathered close to the 17th hole at Augusta National on Friday before second-round play was suspended due to stormy weather.

The trees crashed to the ground near spectators, but organisers said that there had been no injuries.

Shortly after the trees fell, play was halted and spectators were evacuated from the Augusta National course, which was being hit with gusting winds.

An announcement said thunderstorms were approaching the area with heavy winds and lightning.

Towering pine trees are a trademark feature of the famed, 7,545-yard course, the world's only layout to host a men's major golf tournament every year.

Players were taken off the course with 39 of them yet to complete the second round at Augusta National.

Play had been halted at 3:07 p.m. and resumed 21 minutes later before the second stoppage was made at 4:22 p.m. by Augusta National officials.

