You should be dancing: 'Saturday Night Fever' suit up for sale

Stayin' alive: The suit worn by John Travolta in 'Saturday Night Fever' is going under the hammer

Gardena (United States) (AFP) – If you've ever fancied yourself as a disco legend -- and, let's be honest, who hasn't? -- this could be your chance, as John Travolta's "Saturday Night Fever" suit goes up for auction.

The most famous three pieces of polyester in movie history are going under the hammer in California this month, offering one lucky buyer the opportunity to set the dance floor on fire -- just don't get too close to the naked flames.

The wing-lapelled suit, in which a dashing young Travolta broke many a 1970s heart, is the centerpiece of the "Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary" collection at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

"I mean, this is the disco era," said auction house chief executive Martin Nolan.

"This is what we remember. When people talk about disco, you think of 'Saturday Night Fever,' you think of the Bee Gees, you think of John Travolta."

The suit, with its high waistband, flared pant legs and -- presumably -- an inexhaustible supply of static electricity, is expected to fetch up to $200,000 at the auction on April 22-23.

But, says Nolan, it could go even higher.

The offering is one of around 1,400 items up for grabs at an auction that runs the gamut of the last 100 years of cinema.

Other memorabilia include Charlie Chaplin's cane, a hoverboard from "Back to the Future III" and the original headdress worn by Theda Bara in 1917's "Cleopatra."

Harry Potter fans will be able to bid on various prop wands, while there will also be costumes from franchises including "John Wick", "Batman," "Iron Man" and "Star Wars."

© 2023 AFP