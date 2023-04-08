South Africa's injured Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen withdrew from the 87th Masters on Saturday with one hole remaining to finish in his second round
Augusta (United States) (AFP) – South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, withdrew from the Masters on Saturday due to an unspecified injury.

The 40-year-old who made his major breakthrough with a triumph at St. Andrews was destined to miss the cut at Augusta National anyway was 7-over through 35 holes.

Oosthuizen, among the 18 LIV Golf League players who qualified for the Masters, had fired a 76 in Thursday's opening round and was 3-over through 17 holes in his second round Friday when severe weather halted play.

World number 120 Oosthuizen, a nine-time European Tour winner, has six runner-up finishes in major championships, including a 2012 loss to Bubba Watson in a playoff at the Masters.

Oosthuizen also withdrew from last year's Masters, that after an opening 76.

