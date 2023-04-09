Lyon fight back against Rennes to keep in Conference League chase

Amine Gouiri (L) scored the opener for Rennes but hosts Lyon hit back with three goals

Paris (AFP) – Lyon came from behind to see off Rennes 3-1 on Sunday to keep their hopes of a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round alive.

Advertising Read more

Laurent Blanc's side followed their 1-0 win at Paris Saint-Germain on April 2 and claimed their second consecutive Ligue 1 victory.

Lyon succeeded in coming from behind for the first time this season after conceding an early goal to Rennes centre-forward Amine Gouiri after ten minutes as the hosts struggled to make an impact.

But Blanc's side dominated the second half to win their 100th official match at the Groupama stadium inaugurated in January 2016.

Corentin Tolisso levelled before the hour mark off a Maxence Caqueret corner with Alexandre Lacazette adding a second seven minutes later and Bradley Barcola making the most of a Rayan Cherki back cross with 12 minutes to go.

"You always have to believe," said Blanc.

"The last match of a series of three in a week is often the most physically difficult to play and after Wednesday's (French Cup) disappointment, the first half could be explained by mental fatigue and technical shyness.

"Rennes took advantage of it and could have taken advantage of it more. I am very satisfied especially since I was angry at half-time."

The win was a relief for Lyon after their French Cup semi-final defeat by Nantes ended their hopes of a trophy which would have been their ticket to the Europa League next season.

Rennes, without injured goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, fell to their second defeat in a row, missing the chance to move up to fifth at the expense of Lille, and sit sixth, three points ahead of Lyon, who are seventh.

"We started well but the opponent reacted, and we were unable to drive the point home in the first period. My team then liquefied," said Rennes coach Bruno Genesio.

© 2023 AFP