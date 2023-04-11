Belgian forward Vanzeir apologizes for racist remark in MLS

New York (AFP) – The New York Red Bulls and their forward Dante Vanzeir apologized on Monday after the Belgian made a racist remark during a Major League Soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Play was held up for about 15 minutes as San Jose's players debated whether to carry on with Saturday's game before deciding to do so. The match ended 1-1 at Red Bull Arena.

San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse said that a New York player used a racist epithet early in the second half, without naming the player.

Ebobisse said following the game that San Jose decided to continue after the player insisted he had not directed the remark at a particular opponent.

MLS immediately launched an investigation and Vanzeir, the Red Bulls and their coach Gerhard Struber have now all apologized.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the players of the Earthquakes. I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world," the 24-year-old Vanzeir said in a statement.

"I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans. I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow.

"I accept full responsibility for my actions. While I did not intend to cause any harm or offense with my language, I know that I did and for that I am deeply sorry."

Also in a statement, the Red Bulls said they "wholeheartedly apologize for the unacceptable events that transpired on Saturday night".

"The words and inaction was inexcusable, and we believe there is never a place for it," the team said.

The Austrian Struber said that he regretted not immediately taking Vanzeir off the field following the incident.

Vanzeir, who has played for his country once and moved to the Red Bulls in February from Belgian football, said he will accept any suspension or fine from his club or the MLS.

