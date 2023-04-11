Napoli's Osimhen to miss Champions League quarter-final first leg

Milan (AFP) – Napoli's Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of this week's Champions League quarter-final first leg with AC Milan after failing to recover in time from a thigh injury picked up on international duty.

Napoli's star player and Serie A top scorer had been in a race against time to play in Wednesday's fixture at the San Siro.

The Nigeria striker did not take part in team training on Tuesday, doing individual work in the morning session, and he was left out of the squad announced on Tuesday before Luciano Spalletti's outfit travel to Milan.

Taking Osimhen's place could be Italy international Giacomo Raspadori who did participate with the rest of the squad in Tuesday's training.

He is Napoli's only fit striker as Italy's champions elect also announced on Tuesday that Giovanni Simeone had suffered a hamstring injury.

Simeone had come on for Raspadori as a second-half substitute in Napoli's 2-1 win at Lecce on Friday before having to leave the field injured in the final 10 minutes.

